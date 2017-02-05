'Mayhem' Miller Fighting Again? Yes. ... Porn? Maybe.

EXCLUSIVE

Now that he's been acquitted in his domestic violence case, Jason "Mayhem" Miller is focusing on his career ... telling TMZ Sports he WILL fight again -- and could possibly dabble in porn.

The 36-year-old was outside Mercado Muay Thai where he praised his fans for their support during the trial ... a trial which revealed some freaky-deeky details about his sex life in open court.

And now that it's all out in the open ... we asked if he would take his career in that direction. Don't count it out.

As for his fighting future, the former UFC star says he's in talks to brawl again in the very near future.