New England Patriots Celebrate SB51 Win With Lil Wayne!

EXCLUSIVE

The New England Patriots turned ALL THE WAY UP after completing the greatest Super Bowl comeback. EVER.

The celebration went down right after the postgame ceremonies in the convention space next to NRG Stadium -- and featured performances by Lil Wayne and Pitbull ... and STK catering.

We're told Pats owner Bob Kraft made an appearance. Bill Belichick chose formal attire ... as did SB MVP Tom Brady. But the rest of the gang -- including Julian Edelman and Adriana Lima -- let loose.

Congrats!!!