Tom Brady Missing Jersey No Police Report Filed ... Yet

Exclusive Details

The NFL security team is taking the lead on the Tom Brady missing Super Bowl uniform case ... not the Houston Police Dept. At least that's the situation right now ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The Houston P.D. tells us they have been in contact with the NFL -- and are not launching an independent investigation at this point.

Our law enforcement sources tell us no one has filed a report with the Houston P.D. as of yet.

Several sports memorabilia dealers have told us the jersey is already being valued in the tens of thousands of dollars. So, if the jersey was stolen, it would be a felony grand larceny crime in Texas (anything over $1,500 is a felony). The more valuable the stolen item, the stiffer the punishment.

Brady says the jersey went missing after the game. He says he remembers putting it in his equipment bag but it wasn't there when he went back to his locker.

We reached out to the NFL for comment -- so far, no word back.