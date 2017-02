Gronk TOPLESS BEER POUNDING ... At Super Bowl Parade

Breaking News

It's 36 DEGREES in Boston right now ... and Rob Gronkowski has stripped off his shirt and is DOUBLE POUNDING BEERS at the Patriots Super Bowl parade.

Gronk is in full party mode -- spiking beer cans, dancing on the team bus ... and, of course, BOOZING his face off!

It's kinda the same thing Gronk did during the last Patriots Super Bowl parade ... yet, somehow, it never gets old.

Congrats!