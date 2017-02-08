Rich Homie Quan Pays Bouncer $60k For Alleged Punch and Run

Rich Homie Quan's paying a big chunk of money to a security guard for allegedly socking him in the face and taking off in a speedboat ... even though he still denies the attack.

Quan settled the lawsuit for $60k on Tuesday. The bouncer's attorneys, Eric and Josh Hertz, tell TMZ ... "That's one expensive punch and hopefully it'll send a message -- to not just celebrities, but regular people -- you can't go around punching people."

As we previously reported ... the security guard at LIV nightclub in Miami claimed RHQ beat him senseless after he turned him away from a VIP entrance.

Despite settling the case, RHQ's laywer, Ricardo Corona, says they're confident they would have won at trial -- and cutting a $60,000 check was simply a business decision.