Jerry Sandusky's Son Arrested for Sexual Assault on Child (MUG SHOT + DOCUMENT)

Jerry Sandusky's Son Arrested for Sexual Assault on Child

Breaking News

Jerry Sandusky's 41-year-old son has been arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly sexually assaulting a child ... officials say.

Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned on Monday. Charging documents show he's also been hit with multiple counts of child pornography, child sex abuse and corruption of minors.

Officials say an investigation was launched into Sandusky back in November after the child's father called police to report that Jeffrey had been sending his kid text messages requesting naked pictures.

Sandusky was reportedly dating the child's mother.

Sandusky's bail was set at $200,000 and he was ordered to stay away from minors.

Jerry Sandusky is currently serving 30 to 60 years in prison for raping several young boys while he was the assistant football coach at Penn State.