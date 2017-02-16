TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
NY Jets Austin Seferian-Jenkins Gets Plea Deal In DUI Case

NY Jets Austin Seferian-Jenkins Cops Plea Deal In DUI Case

2/16/2017 9:36 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0216_austin-seferian-jenkins_gettyNY Jets player Austin Seferian-Jenkins ﻿has cut a plea deal in his DUI case from last year and won't spend any time behind bars ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

The 24-year-old tight end was arrested on September 23 in Florida after a cop pulled him over for a traffic stop and thought he seemed wasted. Dashcam footage from the incident showed him slurring. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut him after the arrest.

According to court docs, Seferian-Jenkins pled no contest to a reckless driving charge and in exchange, got 1 year probation and 50 hours of community service.

He also has to attend DUI school and pay a $500 fine.

Fun fact -- smokin' hot LFL player Adrian Purnell bailed him out jail.

0216-adrian-purnell-lfl-01

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web