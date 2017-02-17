TMZ

Darrelle Revis Dispatch Audio ... '2 People Knocked Out'

Darrelle Revis Dispatch Audio 'Two People Knocked Out'

2/17/2017 10:05 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained the emergency dispatch audio from the incident where NFL superstar Darrelle Revis allegedly attacked 2 men ... and the report came in that both guys were "knocked out."

The police dispatcher says it's unclear if the men had been fighting or simply passed out. Eventually, the dispatcher updates info from the scene and says the alleged victims are now "conscious and standing." 

As we reported, Revis is facing several felony charges including robbery, conspiracy and aggravated assault from the Sunday morning incident in Pittsburgh.

