UFC's Stephen Thompson Sick of Floyd vs. Conor Talk ... 'Boxing Is Going Nowhere'

UFC star Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson says he's sick of hearing about a possible Conor vs. Floyd fight ... telling TMZ Sports it seems like a desperate move from Floyd to save the sport of boxing.

Thompson was out in NYC promoting his upcoming rematch with Tyron Woodley at UFC 209 ... when we asked how UFC fighters feel about constantly answering Mayweather questions.

Thompson didn't hold back -- "I think it should be about our sport, not boxing. Where's boxing going nowadays?? That's why they're doing fights like this. Because boxing is going nowhere."