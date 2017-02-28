Ronda Rousey Pumped Up In Prison Garb ... On 'Blindspot' Set

It was blood, sweat and iced coffee for Ronda Rousey on the set of "Blindspot" ... where the UFC legend was decked out in an orange prison jumpsuit for her guest role on the show.

As we previously reported, Rousey is playing a violent gun-running felon on the NBC show (which airs in March) -- and judging by the blood spot on her jumpsuit, we're guessing she beats the hell outta someone.

The good news ... Rousey was smiling and appeared to be in great spirits on the set.

Soooo ... back to her old self?