TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
NFL's David Parry Charged In Golf Cart Attack ... Faces Serious Prison Time

NFL's David Parry Charged In Golf Cart Attack ... Faces Serious Prison Time

3/7/2017 10:48 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0228-david-parry-mug-spd-01Indianapolis Colts lineman David Parry has been formally charged with multiple felonies for allegedly beating up a taxi cart driver in AZ and stealing the vehicle ... and now prison time is in play.

As we previously reported, Parry was arrested on February 25 after cops say he went on a drunken violent bender in Scottsdale ... in which he also verbally attacked the police.

Now, court docs show Parry has been charged with felony robbery, felony unlawful use of transportation and misdemeanor threats.

If convicted on all counts, Parry could face more than 5 years behind bars.

He's due back in court to be arraigned later this week. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web