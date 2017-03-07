NFL's David Parry Charged In Golf Cart Attack ... Faces Serious Prison Time

Indianapolis Colts lineman David Parry has been formally charged with multiple felonies for allegedly beating up a taxi cart driver in AZ and stealing the vehicle ... and now prison time is in play.

As we previously reported, Parry was arrested on February 25 after cops say he went on a drunken violent bender in Scottsdale ... in which he also verbally attacked the police.

Now, court docs show Parry has been charged with felony robbery, felony unlawful use of transportation and misdemeanor threats.

If convicted on all counts, Parry could face more than 5 years behind bars.

He's due back in court to be arraigned later this week.