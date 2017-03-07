Uber Driver Freaks Out Over Dwyane Wade ... YOU ARE THE MAN! (VIDEO)

Dwyane Wade Uber Driver Freaks Out You Are the Man!

Breaking News

The Uber driver who picked up Dwyane Wade from a Waffle House in Orlando Tuesday damn near lost his mind when he realized he had an NBA superstar in his ride ... and the video is awesome!

Wade had rented out the restaurant to grub with his Chicago Bulls teammates Rajon Rondo, Jerian Grant and others when he ordered an Uber to take him back to the team hotel.

But his driver happened to be a HUGE Miami Heat fan -- and fanboys out over the future Hall of Famer.

In fact, he tells D-Wade he couldn't believe the Heat ever let him go.

Wade loved the guy -- and said they're already "fast friends."

So ... 5 star rating then?