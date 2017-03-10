TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
NFL's Michael Floyd to Be Released from Jail ... But There's a Catch

NFL's Michael Floyd To Be Released from Jail ... But There's a Catch

3/10/2017 2:17 PM PST
Breaking News

0310-michael-floyd-getty-01NFL wide receiver Michael Floyd is hours away from getting out of the Arizona jail where he's been locked up for almost a month ... but he ain't exactly about to be a free man. 

TMZ Sports has learned Floyd is scheduled to be released on 3/11 -- but he'll almost immediately begin the next phase of his punishment for his extreme DUI case ... house arrest. 

We're told Floyd will spend roughly 3 months confined to his Arizona home -- where he's forbidden from consuming a single drop of alcohol. 

If he wants to leave the house for any reason, he must ask for permission first -- and there's no guarantee the judge will grant his request ... even for work-related events. 

As we previously reported, Floyd was convicted on an extreme DUI charge stemming from his Dec. 12 arrest -- when cops found him passed out behind the wheel of his SUV with his engine running at a stoplight in Scottsdale.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web