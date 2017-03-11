Michael Floyd Released From Jail ... House Arrest Begins!

Michael Floyd is a free man ... kinda!

The New England Patriots WR was released from an Arizona jail early Saturday around 5 AM, where he's been locked up since February 16th for his extreme DUI conviction.

But he's not entirely a free man -- because now he begins the house arrest part his sentence ... a sentence that essentially requires him to remain in the confines of his home for the next 3 months.

As we previously reported, Floyd was arrested on Dec. 12th when cops found him passed out behind the wheel of his SUV with his engine running at a stop light in Scottsdale.

The Arizona Cardinals cut him immediately following the arrest ... he was picked up by the Patriots a short time later and ended up winning the Super Bowl.