New England Patriots' Michael Floyd Released from Jail and Begins House Arrest

Michael Floyd Released From Jail ... House Arrest Begins!

3/11/2017 9:43 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0311-michael-floyd-GETTY-02Michael Floyd is a free man ... kinda!

The New England Patriots WR was released from an Arizona jail early Saturday around 5 AM, where he's been locked up since February 16th for his extreme DUI conviction. 

But he's not entirely a free man -- because now he begins the house arrest part his sentence ... a sentence that essentially requires him to remain in the confines of his home for the next 3 months. 

As we previously reported, Floyd was arrested on Dec. 12th when cops found him passed out behind the wheel of his SUV with his engine running at a stop light in Scottsdale. 

The Arizona Cardinals cut him immediately following the arrest ... he was picked up by the Patriots a short time later and ended up winning the Super Bowl. 

