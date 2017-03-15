Jose Fernandez's Mom and Girlfriend Will Split Control of Estate, Judge Says

Jose Fernandez Mom and Girlfriend To Split Control Of Estate ... Judge Says

Jose Fernandez's mom and girlfriend will split control of the late MLB star's estate, a Miami judge ruled on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old pitcher -- who passed away in a boating accident back in September -- left behind no will. Fernandez's attorneys have valued his estate around $2-3 million.

Fernandez's girlfriend, Maria Arias, gave birth to their daughter on February 24.

The families of the other two men that passed away in the boat crash have filed wrongful death lawsuits against Fernandez's estate.