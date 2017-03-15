Mark Cuban to Obama I'll Sell You 10% of the Mavs ... Here's My Price!

If Barack Obama wants to buy a piece of an NBA team ... now's his chance!

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he's down to sell 10% of the franchise to the former President of the United States ... and he even names his price!

Of course, Obama has previously said he has real interest in becoming an NBA owner -- and has reportedly discussed being part of an ownership group.

The issues ... Cuban's price seems super high considering the recent sale prices of other NBA teams.

But maybe it's just the first number in a longer negotiation???? (Yeah, we've seen "Shark Tank").

