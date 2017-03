John McCain: I'm Pickin' Arizona to Win Tourney ('Cause I Wanna Get Re-Elected)

It's time for John McCain's Guide to the NCAA Tourney!!!

He's picking Arizona to win it all, and why??? Because he's not an idiot!!

In fact, our guy asked if most politicians should pick teams from their home state to win.

"It depends on whether you wanna be re-elected or not!"

Note: McCain says he actually picked AGAINST U of A last year (and still got re-elected) ... so he's probably kidding. Plus, they're really good this year.

Good luck!