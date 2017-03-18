Atreyu from 'NeverEnding Story' Deep in Debt Over Decades Old Horse Injury

EXCLUSIVE

Noah Hathaway, who played Atreyu in the 'NeverEnding Story' films, is still plagued by a spinal injury from film rehearsals over 30 years ago that cost him nearly $1 million in surgeries.

Noah's been in and out of hospitals ever since he was 12, after a rogue horse crushed 2 of his lower vertebrae during a rehearsal for the movie. Noah somehow plowed through filming in great pain, but it's lingered for decades.

Noah's bills have amounted to $800k over the years. He's out of money and his latest spinal fusion surgery put him $184k in the red. His neighbor has set up a GoFundMe account, trying to raise $200k to cover his costs.

If Noah gets the full $200k, the $16k balance will go in part to his dog's vet. Cash the French bulldog has some serious cysts that need to be removed.