Chuck Berry's Death Cops Responded to Cardiac Arrest Call

EXCLUSIVE

Cops rushed to Chuck Berry's house after getting a 911 call for someone having a heart attack.

St. Charles County Police responded to find the rock 'n' roll legend unconscious and barely breathing at his home Saturday around 12:40 PM. Chuck was pronounced dead around 1:26 PM.

As we reported, his cause of death will be listed as natural causes.

You can hear the dispatcher refer to Berry's pad as the "new big looking house" on the block. Fitting for one of rock's founding fathers.