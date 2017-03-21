TMZ

Tom Brady's SB 49 Jersey -- PROOF OF LIFE!!! (PHOTO)

Tom Brady's SB 49 Jersey PROOF OF LIFE!!!

3/21/2017 8:12 AM PDT
Breaking News

0321_tom_brady_jersey

IT'S BACK!!

Here's the first photo of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl 49 jersey since it was recovered by Mexican authorities!

VIVA MEXICO!!!

The Mexican Attorney General's Office has released the photo of the uniform -- grass stains and all -- after the Patriots defeated the Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona. 

The jersey was allegedly jacked by Mauricio Ortega -- who was a credentialed member of the international media when he went into the Patriots locker room and swiped #12. 

Officials say at least 2 other Super Bowl items were recovered during a raid on Ortega's home in Mexico.

