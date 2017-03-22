Greg Hardy Coke Arrest Video 'He's a Cowboys Player, Don't Stir Anything Up'

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained the Greg Hardy cocaine arrest video which shows cops warning each other that he's a big, strong, Dallas Cowboys player ... so "we have to not stir anything up."

Hardy was arrested in Dallas back in September after officers found cocaine in his wallet during a routine traffic stop.

In the video, Hardy is with a female passenger and is extremely polite to the officers. The officers are also acting carefully. One whispers to another, "He's very big and fit."

FYI, Hardy is 6'4", 280.

When the cops find a purple baggy filled with coke in Hardy's wallet (which was in his car), his explanation is bizarre.

"I just got a job, I play football. I was at a party. I got drunk. Literally last night. I was at a mixer with NFL guys trying to do an interview. Like I said, I don’t know what happened between me and him, he could’ve slipped stuff in my pocket. Some people offered me some stuff. I literally don’t know what is in that. Whatever it is. I haven’t even seen it. I thought that I had nothing in the car."

He added, "I just came from a date. I was just trying to get a date in before I go and try to get a job to play ball."

So, two things ...

1) Hardy is convinced someone connected to the NFL planted drugs on him

2) At the time, Hardy (a free agent) was convinced he was going to sign with a new team. That never came to fruition. He didn't play in 2016.

As for the arrest, Hardy eventually struck a plea deal and got 2 years probation.