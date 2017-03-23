Ex-Baylor Tight End Arrested for 2013 Alleged Gang Rape

Breaking News

Ex-Baylor football player Tre'Von Armstead has been arrested in Texas for sexual assault 4 years after he was accused of gang raping a woman ... officials say.

Armstead was named in a rape investigation in 2013 ... but Baylor reportedly failed to take action for roughly 2 years. Armstead was eventually dismissed from the team in 2015 for a "violation of team rules."

The 22-year-old has always denied any wrongdoing in the 2013 incident.

But now, McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna says there's "newly discovered evidence" implicating Armstead ... and he was arrested Wednesday for 3 felony counts of sexual assault.

His bail was set at $150k.

It's the SECOND time Armstead has been arrested this month -- as we first reported, he was busted in Vegas for allegedly roughing up a woman and then going berserk on a cop car.