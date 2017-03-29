Fetty Wap No Fear ... Blinged Out After Jewelry Robbery

Fetty Wap's still rolling deep -- in gold chains and dough just days after he was straight-up jacked by one of his rivals ... a robbery that led to a bloody shootout.

Fetty was flanked by a massive entourage Tuesday night in WeHo as he headed for a hosting gig at Bootsy Bellows. Judging by his accessories -- and that stack he empties out of his pockets -- he's showing no fear.

TMZ broke the story ... Fetty was robbed of more than $450k in jewelry and cash Sunday in his hometown of Paterson, NJ after a physical altercation with Raheem Thomas -- aka Fuzz -- that led to a shootout.