NFL Star T.J. McDonald Suspended 8 Games In Reckless Driving Case

Breaking News

NFL star T.J. McDonald just got hit with an 8 game suspension from an arrest last year when the stud safety allegedly hit a parked car.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... McDonald was arrested for DUI in May after getting into a car accident in L.A.

Prosecutors dropped the DUI charge ... but McDonald pled no contest to reckless driving and was sentenced to 36 months probation, 200 hours of community service, and 3 months in an alcohol program.

T.J. -- who spent 4 seasons with the Rams -- is currently an unsigned free agent, and is considered one of the best remaining available players.