Chris Weidman Says Conor vs. Floyd is '100% Happening' ... And Conor Can Win (AUDIO)

UFC's Chris Weidman Conor vs. Floyd is '100% Happening' ... And Conor Can Win

Breaking News

Maybe Chris Weidman knows something we don't ... but the UFC star says the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight is "100%" going down.

Weidman appeared on "MMA Report with Mike 'Gunz' Gunzelman" and said his information about the fight is "a fact."

Of course, Dana White has disagreed the last few times we've seen him out -- while he's said he wants the fight to happen, the UFC honcho has said the 2 sides are insanely far apart when it comes to money. But maybe something's changed.

Still, Weidman seems very confident and explained why he truly believes Mayweather could be in for a VERY painful night.