TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Detroit Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Arrested for DUI

Detroit Pistons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Arrested for DUI

3/31/2017 6:02 AM PDT
Breaking News

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arrested early Wednesday morning for DUI ... hours after the Pistons lost ANOTHER game. 

24-year-old Caldwell-Pope was initially pulled over in Auburn Hills, Michigan at 2:50 AM for going 45 in a 25 -- but during the stop, cops say they could smell the alcohol on Kentavious. 

According to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, KCP admitted to having 2 drinks of Hennessey at a bar earlier in the evening. 

The officer administered field sobriety tests -- KCP didn't do great -- and he was arrested for DUI. After he was taken to a nearby station, Kentavious took a breathalyzer test -- and blew a .08.

Cops say the NBA player was "very cooperative." 

Kentavious had played against the Miami Heat earlier in the evening -- dropping 25 points in the 97-96 loss to the Heat.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›