"Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli and her mom, Barbara, are officially on police radar for a video that many think shows Barbara beating her kid.
Law enforcement sources in Boynton Beach, FL tell us the department has been made aware of the videos showing Barbara pinning her then 11-year-old daughter down, striking her multiple times and calling her a bitch.
It appears someone filed a complaint against Barbara because when the video hit the Internet, cops said they would not investigate unless they were contacted by a complainant.
It would seem Children Services will be involved soon ... that's protocol when the welfare of a child becomes an issue.
We spoke to Danielle just after the video went viral, and she insisted it was all horseplay.
It's apparent ... cops see things differently.