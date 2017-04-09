Being Conor McGregor definitely has its perks, especially when you're being pulled over by cops in the U.K.
Conor got stopped by officers in Liverpool Saturday night while cruising in a Rolls Royce with another Rolls with a full crew following closely behind.
Unclear why he was pulled over, but we're told the traffic stop caused quite a scene with his fans ... many of whom flocked toward the vehicle for autographs and pics of the UFC champ.
We're told the officers let Conor go without issuing a ticket.
Earlier in the day, Conor was having a good time, bare-chested pounding back a beer or 2 at a horse race.
We've reached out to Liverpool law enforcement and Conor's camp ... so far, no word back.