Emmitt Smith Congrats, Sergio Garcia Fought Through 'A Varsity'

Breaking News

Amazing.

Emmitt Smith wanted to congratulate Sergio Garcia for winning The Masters this weekend -- so he tweeted at the golfer, "Way to persevere through a varsity."

For real.

Don't worry, Smith realized his mistake 15 hours later and followed up with a correction.

"Computer glitch adversity is the word I should've been used."

THE WORD I SHOULD'VE BEEN USED?!!

Emmitt can't catch a break.

Go Gators.