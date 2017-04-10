Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Break Up Over Extreme Jealousy, Expensive Stuff

Mariah Carey is done with Bryan Tanaka and vice versa, and we're told it's over 2 things ... his insane jealousy and her shutting the cash register drawer on his fingers.

Our sources say Bryan had unbridled fury over Mariah's relationship with ex-hubby Nick Cannon. She's been chummy with him for sure, mostly for the benefit of their twins. They vacation as a family and go to dinner and parties together, sometimes without the kids. We're told it drove Bryan insane.

We're told Bryan would lash back at her by flirting and even coming onto women in plain view of Mariah.

The last straw came at the Kids' Choice Awards last month, when Nick and Mariah took the twins. We're told Bryan felt the display "disrespected" him and during the event he demanded she come home.

As for the cash register part, we're told Mariah got sick of footing the bills for her BF ... for things like Gucci and Balmain and super expensive shoes. Bryan also loves jewelry, and we're told he was always in the market for expensive watches and chains ... and guess who footed the bills?

She also felt Bryan slid in after she broke up with James Packer, and his endgame was fame.

They haven't seen or spoken to each other since they went to Cabo together at the end of March.

They were together for a little over 5 months. And we though this one was gonna last.