Ex-NFL WR Titus Young Gets Prison .. In Assault Case

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NFL wide receiver Titus Young just got hit with a 4 YEAR PRISON SENTENCE stemming from a crazy 2016 street fight, TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, the former Detroit Lions prodigy (a 2nd round pick in 2011) was arrested in L.A. after ducking out of a court-ordered mental facility and then beating up his neighbor on January 30.

According to court records, Young recently pled no contest to 1 count of felony battery causing serious bodily injury ... and was sentenced to four years in state prison.

Jail records show he's been locked up in county jail since August.