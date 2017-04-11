Marriott Hotels Wannabe Robin Hood Busted For Hacking to Slash Rates

EXCLUSIVE

Marriott hotels got nailed by a disgruntled ex-employee who allegedly hacked into the reservation system and cut room rates to as little as $12 a night ... costing the company big money.

According to court docs ... Marriott fired Juan Rodriguez last August, and must have had a hint he wouldn't go quietly because he was ordered to stay away from the company computer system.

Several weeks later, he allegedly hacked Marriott's booking network to practically give rooms away. Prosecutors say he slashed rates on about 3,000 rooms from $159 - $499 per night ... to $12 - $59.

Rodriguez got nabbed because the IP address he used for his remote access matched an IP address used at his NYC home ... according to docs.

Tons of people made out on the Robin Hood-esque maneuver ... it ended up costing Marriott more than $50,000! Rodriguez was busted last week and hit with 3 felonies, including computer tampering and computer trespass.