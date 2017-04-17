Ben Affleck, Jen Garner Moving, Moving On and Dating

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have not even started the process of figuring out who gets what in the divorce, because they made a real attempt during their separation to work things out rather than just end things.

Sources on both sides say there's no animosity between Ben and Jen. We've learned Ben's now dating someone, though "not seriously." He's moving out of the family guesthouse and into a new home. As one source said, "He's ready to move on."

As for Jen ... we're told she cares deeply for Ben, but his stint in rehab was the culmination of a difficult period for the family and she too felt it's now the right time to end the marriage.

We're told Ben and Jen never discussed dividing assets because they were ambivalent about the divorce, so now they have to deal with a fortune in assets. As we reported, there is no prenup, so everything goes into one pot ... property, art and other items must be valued, sold or split.

It will take a minimum of 6 months before the divorce is final, and sources say because of the amount of property, it will probably take longer.