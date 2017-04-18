Scottie Pippen & Larsa Moving Forward with Divorce ... But It's Friendly

Scottie Pippen and Larsa have finally made a decision on the state of their marriage -- and will move forward with the divorce ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The good news ... the NBA legend and the former 'Real Housewives' star are on really good terms and have vowed to remain friends after the split.

We broke the story ... Scottie filed divorce docs back in October after 19 years of marriage. The two have 4 kids together.

But the two spent months trying to work things out and just last week they traveled to Universal Orlando Resort as a family.

In the end, the two sides decided it's just not working and the best move is to split. We're told both Scottie and Larsa have vowed to remain friends and co-parent their kids.

Of course, the couple had issues in the past -- but, as one source put it, "Couples argue. It never got physical."

The good news ... both should do well on the dating scene. Especially Larsa.