EXCLUSIVE
Ronda Rousey is getting married!!!
The UFC superstar just revealed she's engaged to her UFC fighter boyfriend, Travis Browne -- who she's been dating since 2015.
Browne popped the question with a massive diamond ring -- and said he proposed under a waterfall in New Zealand about a week ago because "it felt like the right place to do it."
Ronda says she hopes the wedding will be soon -- but says she also doesn't know what goes into planning a wedding ... so, she's keeping an open mind about the date.
Congrats!!!