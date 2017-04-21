EXCLUSIVE
David Spade and Naya Rivera ain't a one-off -- they were hanging again, this time on land, and everything about her outfit says he'll be back for more.
The couple did dinner at Nobu in Malibu Thursday night. It's the first time we've seen them together since the shots of them snuggling in a pool a few weeks ago in Hawaii.
Since then David's tried to blow off the relationship, telling us it's NBD. However, Naya's dress at dinner -- cut wayyy up to there -- screams it is. Or at least it was that night.
Plus, let's not forget David's ex Heather Locklear's confirmation ... of the BIG deal.