Ric Flair Fiancee In Bad Car Crash ... 'Will Be Ok'

Breaking News

Ric Flair's fiancee, Wendy Barlow, was hospitalized after a bad car crash Tuesday night -- but the pro wrestling legend says it appears she'll be okay!!

Flair revealed the scary news around 6 PM -- saying, "Please Pray for my Fiancé who was just in a serious car wreck. She is at the Hospital."

Barlow is a former pro wrestling star who became famous as Fifi the Maid.

The good news ... Flair delivered an update Wednesday morning showing Barlow smiling in her hospital bed while wearing a neckbrace.

He added, "Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!!."

"The French Maid Will be Back Soon."

Story developing ...