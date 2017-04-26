TMZ

Ric Flair's Fiancee In Bad Car Crash, 'Will Be Ok'

4/26/2017 6:05 AM PDT
Breaking News

Ric Flair's fiancee, Wendy Barlow, was hospitalized after a bad car crash Tuesday night -- but the pro wrestling legend says it appears she'll be okay!!

Flair revealed the scary news around 6 PM -- saying, "Please Pray for my Fiancé who was just in a serious car wreck. She is at the Hospital."

Barlow is a former pro wrestling star who became famous as Fifi the Maid.

The good news ... Flair delivered an update Wednesday morning showing Barlow smiling in her hospital bed while wearing a neckbrace.

He added, "Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!!."

"The French Maid Will be Back Soon."

Story developing ... 

