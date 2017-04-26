Breaking News
Ric Flair's fiancee, Wendy Barlow, was hospitalized after a bad car crash Tuesday night -- but the pro wrestling legend says it appears she'll be okay!!
Flair revealed the scary news around 6 PM -- saying, "Please Pray for my Fiancé who was just in a serious car wreck. She is at the Hospital."
Barlow is a former pro wrestling star who became famous as Fifi the Maid.
The good news ... Flair delivered an update Wednesday morning showing Barlow smiling in her hospital bed while wearing a neckbrace.
He added, "Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!!."
"The French Maid Will be Back Soon."
