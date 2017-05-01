La La Anthony EXTREME Post Breakup Hotness ... Arriving Sans Carmelo At Met Gala

Here's La La Anthony showing the entire world her hotness hasn't missed a beat since her separation from Carmelo ... absolutely slaying the Met Gala in an insanely sexy dress.

The Gala used to be an annual tradition for the couple to do together ... but that's obviously changed since their recent relationship turmoil.

She just showed up solo ... and is smashing the competition in an outrageous black and sheer gown that proves she might be able to rebound way better than 'Melo ever could.

We're guessing those texts from Mr. Anthony are gonna keep coming.