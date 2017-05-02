Chris Soules Bought Booze Before Accident ... According to Prosecutors

Chris Soules bought booze before his fatal accident with a tractor, and was possibly drinking it at the time of the crash ... according to prosecutors in Iowa.

Prosecutors made that bombshell revelation in new docs filed Monday in response to Soules' request to dismiss the felony charge. As we reported, Soules' attorney is arguing he shouldn't be charged for leaving the accident because he identified himself to a 911 operator and stayed until EMTs arrived.

But prosecutors say Soules did attempt to dodge several facts around the accident, including "an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident."

It's unclear if prosecutors have surveillance video or just an eyewitness who saw Soules at the store.

The Buchanan County Attorney adds ... Soules fleeing the scene made it impossible for officers to determine his "level of intoxication."