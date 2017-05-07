Post Malone & Charlie Puth Co-Sign Lonzo Ball's Shoe ... "I Would Rock Those"

If Lonzo & LaVar Ball need celebrity endorsements for their new shoe, TMZ Sports might've just found them a twosome, music stars Post Malone & Charlie Puth, who say they're feeling the ZO2's.

The reviews of the first shoe from the Big Baller Brand have been mixed, mostly because of the nearly $500 price tag, but also because some say the kicks just ain't that hot.

Puth & Malone aren't on that team, 'cause when we go them out in L.A. they said they're totally diggin' the ZO2's although they have one slight suggestion.

Here's a hint, it involves tomato sauce.