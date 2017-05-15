Eddie Lacy Gets Fat Bonus Check from Seahawks for Hitting Weight Loss Goal

Eddie Lacy Gets Fat Bonus Check ... For Droppin' Weight

Eddie Lacy's off-season diet plan is already paying off HUGE -- the NFL star just cashed a $55k bonus check from the Seattle Seahawks for hitting a major weight loss milestone.

EL's weight issues are no secret -- and when he signed his new deal with Seattle, the team tied $385k to specific weight loss targets ... since he reportedly blew up to 267 during the off-season.

The first checkpoint was $55k if Eddie hit 255 by May 15. The good news -- he's 253.

Cha-ching.

The next goal is 250 lbs by June which he must maintain through August. Then he must stay at 245 through the season. Basically, he gets $55k for each month he hits the target weight.

Eddie's tried P90X in the past -- and the program famously slimmed him down into the low 240s.

The big issue for Lacy ... dude loves Chinese food -- LOVES IT.

We did some Yelping -- looks like there's a handful of Chinese joints right near the Hawks practice facility.

Stay strong, Eddie ...