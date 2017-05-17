UFC's Cowboy Cerrone Who Cares If Jon Jones Does Coke?!

UFC badass Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone says he doesn't give a DAMN if Jon Jones blows an entire Swiss Alps ski slope of cocaine ... as long he beats the hell outta people in the Octagon.

Cowboy and Jones train together -- so, we asked how the ex-champ is lookin' as he prepares for his upcoming showdown with Daniel Cormier.

The good news -- Jones looks awesome.

Then Cowboy dropped this gem: "If Jon wants to do drugs and still kick ass, you go ahead baby! You do your thing."

Hopefully drugs won't be his thing ... no one wants to see Jones catch another suspension before the DC fight!

As for Cowboy, he's fighting Robbie Lawler at UFC 213 in July -- and says it's gonna be one of the most violent brawls in the history of the sport.