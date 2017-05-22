Adrien Broner Going Back To Jail For A Few Days Over 2014 Case

Adrien Broner Back Behind Bars Over 2014 Arrest

Adrien Broner will spend the next few days behind bars after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge from 2014.

As we previously reported, the boxer was arrested on April 20 in Kentucky on a warrant stemming from a failure to appear in court for a 2014 disorderly conduct case. While he was getting arrested, Broner told cops he had been shot at earlier that night.

According to Fox19, Broner just appeared in court and pled guilty to the disorderly conduct charge. The judge sentenced him to three days in jail, which he'll start serving immediately.

Before he got locked up, Broner posted on Snapchat and said he was "pissed" about the sentence.