NFL's Travis Kelce New GF Is Super Smokin' Hot ... And Smart!!!

Exclusive Details

Here's pictures of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's GF to once again prove that being good looking, athletic and rich is the way to true American happiness.

TMZ Sports has learned Kelce's been dating model/TV personality Kayla Nicole for the last six months ... and guess what? She's amazingly beautiful.

Travis previously chronicled his quest for love on a reality show called "Catching Kelce," and even though he fumbled there, he clearly made up for it in the non-reality-show-actual-life way.

Peep this, not only is Kayla smokin' she's also a Pepperdine grad ... meaning the woman's got brains as well as ...

Yeah, just check out the gallery.