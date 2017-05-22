NFL Player Matt Elam Arrested Again Grand Theft and Battery

EXCLUSIVE

NFL free agent Matt Elam was arrested again Monday morning in Florida, making it his second trip to jail this year ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to jail records, the ex-Baltimore Ravens safety was busted for grand theft and battery in Delray Beach, Florida this morning.

Elam -- who was arrested on drug charges back in February -- was booked at 8:48 AM. He's currently being held on $4,500 bond.

25-year-old Elam was a star player at the University of Florida. The Ravens picked him in the 1st round in the 2013 draft.

Story developing ...