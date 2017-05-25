Odell Beckham Jr. Ain't Dating Iggy Azalea, Say Sources Close To OBJ

Exclusive Details
Odell Beckham Jr. ain't dating Iggy Azalea, despite reports the 2 had a romantic date night this week ... sources close to Odell tell TMZ Sports.
Multiple outlets reported the stars hit up Bowlero bowling alley in Woodland Hills, CA on Monday night ... and were "cozying up" with each other, "being romantic."
But we talked to sources close to Odell who vehemently denied they were in a relationship ... or dating at all ... saying "people will create anything."
As for Odell, he did make 1 hookup when he was out in L.A. ... running routes and catching passes with Johnny Manziel.