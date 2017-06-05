Hailey Baldwin Bikini Sunbathing ... With NBA Star

Exclusive Details

NBA star Chandler Parsons continues to surround himself with some of the hottest women in Hollywood -- this time, he was out sunbathing in L.A. with model Hailey Baldwin.

The two caught some rays at the pool at the Montage in Beverly Hills -- and we're told the poolside tourists couldn't take their eyes off 'em ... probably due to the fact he's 6'10" and she looks insane in a bikini.

So, let's get to the point -- are they banging? Our sources say no -- they're just good friends who've known each other for a while and hang out when they're in the same city.

Too bad ... for both of 'em.