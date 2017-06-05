TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Hailey Baldwin Bikini Sunbathing with NBA Star Chandler Parsons

Hailey Baldwin Bikini Sunbathing ... With NBA Star

6/5/2017 10:22 AM PDT
Exclusive Details

NBA star Chandler Parsons continues to surround himself with some of the hottest women in Hollywood -- this time, he was out sunbathing in L.A. with model Hailey Baldwin

The two caught some rays at the pool at the Montage in Beverly Hills -- and we're told the poolside tourists couldn't take their eyes off 'em ... probably due to the fact he's 6'10" and she looks insane in a bikini. 

So, let's get to the point -- are they banging? Our sources say no -- they're just good friends who've known each other for a while and hang out when they're in the same city. 

Too bad ... for both of 'em. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web