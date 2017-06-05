War Machine Life Sentence for Beating Ex ... She Makes Tearful Plea to Lock Him Up

Breaking News

Former MMA fighter War Machine is going to prison for life, with possibility of parole, for the heinous 2014 beating of his ex-girlfriend.

The judge said he will be eligible for parole after 36 years (when he is 71). As we reported ... he was found guilty of sexual assault, coercion, battery by strangulation, kidnapping and several other charges. The jury was hung on attempted murder charges.

During Monday's sentencing ... War Machine's ex, Christy Mack, made a tearful plea to the court, saying ... "I do know that when he gets out he will kill me."

He also spoke during the hearing ... saying he hates himself for committing the beating. He compared himself to Aaron Hernandez, and reminded the judge of his own attempted suicide after he was arrested in 2014.