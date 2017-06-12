TMZ

Tom Brady Continues to Wear All His Super Bowl Rings

Tom Brady Still' Rockin' Super Bowl Rings

6/12/2017 4:08 PM PDT
Breaking News

Here's Tom Brady doing the anti-Dan Marino -- sporting a fist full of Super Bowl rings ... 3 days after he added #5 to his collection.

Why is he still wearing the hardware out in public? Why not? Wouldn't you?

Brady and his wife/concussion whistle-blower Gisele were out celebrating Dia dos Namorados -- the Brazilian equivalent to Valentine's Day on Monday. 

The location of the celebration is unclear -- but you can see Tom rockin' 4 rings as the event band busts out a custom freestyle about Tom and Gisele's healthy eating habits.

For real though ... where's your 5th ring? (Anyone got eyes on Mauricio Ortega?)

