Caroline Wozniacki BIKINI PDA SESH ... With NBA Boyfriend

EXCLUSIVE

Secrets all the way out ... Caroline Wozniacki and San Antonio Spurs player David Lee are now fully public with their relationship and here's the pics of them kissing to prove it.

The two are chillin' out in Italy -- and flaunted their impressive physiques at the pool ... where they also got all kissy with each other in the middle of the water.

Wozniacki has hinted at dating the Spurs star for months -- but now it's out in the open. She even referred to him as "my love."

Yeah, droppin' L-bombs. Serious stuff.

Anyway, enjoy the pics ... they're hot.